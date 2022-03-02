Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Short Interest Update

Northern Star Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:NESRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,273,700 shares, an increase of 275.2% from the January 31st total of 339,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 81.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NESRF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.38. 7,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,919. Northern Star Resources has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.81.

About Northern Star Resources

Northern Star Resources Ltd. is a gold producer and exploration company. It operates through the following segments: Pogo, Kalgoorlie Operations, Jundee, and Exploration. The company founded in May 2000 and is headquartered in Subiaco, Australia.

