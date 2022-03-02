NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-3.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays cut NorthWestern from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NorthWestern from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Shares of NWE traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.85. The company had a trading volume of 11,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,494. NorthWestern has a 1 year low of $53.66 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.48.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). NorthWestern had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NorthWestern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is presently 68.89%.

In related news, Director Britt E. Ide sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.85, for a total value of $161,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,130 shares of company stock worth $642,161 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 42.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after acquiring an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in NorthWestern by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 195,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,163,000 after purchasing an additional 66,888 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in NorthWestern by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NorthWestern by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 98,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in NorthWestern by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 13,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.25% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

