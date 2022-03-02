Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Norwood Financial were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $179,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwood Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $2,323,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Norwood Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Norwood Financial stock opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Norwood Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Norwood Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Norwood Financial’s payout ratio is 36.96%.

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

