Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.85-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $825-845 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $825.88 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of Novanta stock traded up $0.84 on Wednesday, reaching $131.12. 1,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,858. Novanta has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $184.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Novanta by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,454,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,876,000 after buying an additional 61,548 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Novanta by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 482,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Novanta by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Novanta by 119.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,553,000 after purchasing an additional 23,312 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

