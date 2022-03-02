Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.600-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $192 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.23 million.Novanta also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.000 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novanta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.26 on Wednesday, hitting $131.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,858. Novanta has a 1 year low of $118.73 and a 1 year high of $184.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 94.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $198.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.64 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.21%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total transaction of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Novanta by 145.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at about $731,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Novanta by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Novanta by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,454,000 after acquiring an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

