Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $103.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.99 and its 200 day moving average is $104.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $243.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $66.59 and a 52-week high of $117.35.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mathes Company Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,930,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

