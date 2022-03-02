Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Shares Bought by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 478.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 449,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,776 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in Nuance Communications by 11.5% in the third quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 4,254,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $234,156,000 after acquiring an additional 438,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,305 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $197,004,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 77.5% during the third quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,245,098 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,497 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 3,184,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $175,268,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 111.7% during the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 2,847,830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,729 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 10,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $582,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,001,707 shares of company stock worth $55,037,303 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NUAN stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -173.53 and a beta of 1.11. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.17.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 2.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuance Communications (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.