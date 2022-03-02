Nufarm (OTCMKTS:NFRMY) Shares Up 1.9%

Nufarm Limited (OTCMKTS:NFRMY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.82. 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.75.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82.

Nufarm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NFRMY)

Nufarm Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells crop protection solutions and seed technologies in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company's protection solutions include herbicides, insecticides, and fungicides that help growers protect crops against weeds, pests, and disease.

