Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $413.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.75 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Nutanix updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.26. 2,834,437 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,717,701. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 1.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Nutanix in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Nutanix from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, OTR Global raised Nutanix from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $128,640.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 190,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total value of $5,794,917.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,579 shares of company stock valued at $8,442,786. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 9,175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise virtualization and storage solutions. It engages in cloud operating system that converges traditional silos of server, virtualization, storage, and networking into one integrated solution and unifies private and public cloud into a single software fabric.

