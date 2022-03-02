Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 79.5% from the January 31st total of 46,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

JGH traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 665 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,449. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $16.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 6 Meridian boosted its position in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 57.2% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 37,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 13,632 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 8.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 3,877 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 17.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 102,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

