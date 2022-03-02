Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of NOM stock traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, hitting $14.30. 8,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,143. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.46.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.044 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 114.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. 2.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment trust. Its primary objective is to seek current income exempt from federal and Missouri income tax and secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The company was founded on May 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

