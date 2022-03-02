Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Nuwellis (NASDAQ:NUWE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuwellis had a negative return on equity of 71.35% and a negative net margin of 219.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS.

NUWE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.95. 9,791 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,641. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.10. The company has a market cap of $9.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.89. Nuwellis has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $12.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Nuwellis by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 205,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 28,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuwellis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuwellis by 17.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuwellis in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on NUWE shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Nuwellis from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuwellis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Nuwellis, Inc operates as a medical device company. It engages in the provision of products for the treatment of fluid overload. The firm’s products include Aquadex FlexFlow System, which provides an ultrafiltration for the removal of salt and water in patients with hypervolemia, or fluid overload. It operates through Cardiac and Coronary Disease Products segment.

