nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Shares Purchased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 280,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in nVent Electric by 583.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in nVent Electric by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.93. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $39.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.55.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.40 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

In other news, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.83, for a total transaction of $180,259.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

