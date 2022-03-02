Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Nxt-ID, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTD – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.06 and traded as low as $2.37. Nxt-ID shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 249,574 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $21.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NXTD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nxt-ID by 5,299.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,124,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,247 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 2,456.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 941,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 904,362 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Nxt-ID by 562.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 331,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 281,284 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nxt-ID in the 2nd quarter valued at $189,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nxt-ID, Inc provides technology products and services for healthcare applications that enable the Internet of Things (IoT). It operates business in one segment-hardware and software security systems and applications. The firm develops and markets solutions for payment and IoT applications. Its technology products and solutions include MobileBio, a suite of biometric solutions that secure consumers’ mobile platforms, the Wocket, a next-generation smart wallet and the Flye, a digital credit card developed in collaboration with WorldVentures.

