O3Swap (O3) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.59 Million

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. O3Swap has a market cap of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One O3Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, O3Swap has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00042448 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.90 or 0.06700500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44,254.59 or 1.00249477 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.27 or 0.00043646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00046940 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002705 BTC.

About O3Swap

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade O3Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

