OG Fan Token (OG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.04 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 11.8% higher against the dollar. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $2.91 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OG Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $3.17 or 0.00007235 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00042666 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000778 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded down 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000437 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token (OG) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the BEP20 Token hashing algorithm. OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 coins. OG Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OGesports and its Facebook page is accessible here . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is the new app for football fans, where you earn rewards for interacting with your club. Participate, get club rewards & compete for once-in-a-lifetime experiences. The OG Fan Token (OG) is a utility token that gives OG fans a tokenized share of influence on team decisions using the Socios application and services. The token serves as a membership key that allows users to compete for exclusive rewards, team recognition, and more.OG token holders can vote via smart contract on various “fan decision” polls published by OG. OG is contractually bound to act according to poll results.Token holders can interact with the Socios platform (voting on polls, competing in contests and quizzes, connecting/chatting with like-minded users, etc.) and earn rewards, including: Exclusive discounts on official OG merchandise.Exclusive experiences.Cashback offers from official online shops.In-app CHZ bonuses.Digital badges. “

