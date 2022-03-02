Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $156.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will announce $156.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $151.60 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $588.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $583.40 million to $594.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $765.14 million, with estimates ranging from $730.60 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

OLPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Olaplex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.92.

OLPX traded up $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,593,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,391,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $30.41.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Olaplex during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Olaplex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Olaplex by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 6,508 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings Inc is a technology-driven beauty company. The brand’s products have an active, patent-protected ingredient which works on a molecular level to protect and repair hair from damage. The company’s products are sold through omni-channel platform serving the professional, specialty retail and direct-to-consumer channels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.