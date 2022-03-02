Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.28 EPS

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.28), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of Omeros stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 52,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,224. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.39 and its 200 day moving average is $9.08. Omeros has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $20.86. The firm has a market cap of $431.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.69.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 354.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omeros by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 5,118 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Omeros in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omeros by 61.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OMER. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.54.

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

