Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.650-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $312 million-$318 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $301.38 million.Omnicell also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.750-$3.950 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.16. 396,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,363. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.79, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell has a 1 year low of $118.81 and a 1 year high of $187.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $154.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $311.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 1,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.88, for a total value of $188,023.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

