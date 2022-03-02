Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ONCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Oncternal Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Get Oncternal Therapeutics alerts:

ONCT stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,550. The company has a market capitalization of $88.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56.

In other Oncternal Therapeutics news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders bought 43,500 shares of company stock worth $74,630. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,631 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 113,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,423 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 129.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,134 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel oncology therapies for the treatment of cancers with critical unmet medical need. Its product pipeline include Cirmtuzumab, TK216, and ROR1 CAR-T. The company was founded by David F. Hale and James B. Breitmeyer in 1997 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.