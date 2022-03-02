OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Up 6.1%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.
The company has a market cap of $928.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.
About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)
OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.
