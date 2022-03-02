OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) Trading Up 6.1%

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.20 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,680 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 286,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

The company has a market cap of $928.23 million, a P/E ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSW. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,989,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,560 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,307,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,718,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,484,000 after acquiring an additional 711,616 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,753,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after acquiring an additional 619,527 shares during the period. Finally, Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after acquiring an additional 255,000 shares during the period. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.