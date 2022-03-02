Onooks (OOKS) One Day Volume Hits $128,806.00

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last week, Onooks has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Onooks has a total market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $128,806.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001245 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.52 or 0.00042295 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.18 or 0.06718832 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,786.36 or 0.99991456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00043678 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00046757 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Onooks Coin Profile

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Onooks

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Onooks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Onooks using one of the exchanges listed above.

