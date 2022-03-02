OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Financial Survey

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares OP Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OP Bancorp 35.99% 18.92% 1.83% Veritex 37.23% 10.94% 1.47%

OP Bancorp has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritex has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OP Bancorp and Veritex, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OP Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Veritex has a consensus price target of $46.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.29%. Given Veritex’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than OP Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of OP Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

OP Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. OP Bancorp pays out 21.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex pays out 28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. OP Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. OP Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OP Bancorp and Veritex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OP Bancorp $80.18 million 2.49 $28.85 million $1.88 7.01 Veritex $374.89 million 5.15 $139.58 million $2.78 14.09

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than OP Bancorp. OP Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Veritex beats OP Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

OP Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities. The company was founded on June 10, 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Veritex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

