Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.94.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LPRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Open Lending from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of Open Lending stock opened at $20.44 on Wednesday. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Open Lending had a net margin of 40.46% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $51.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Open Lending will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,677,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,106,000 after buying an additional 127,856 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 594,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,373,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 131,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 2,897 shares during the period. Finally, Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

