Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.28). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BCRX. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $16.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.33 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $19.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,900 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 67.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 117.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 220,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 118,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock worth $3,227,080. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

