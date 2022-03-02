Oppenheimer Comments on fuboTV Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of fuboTV in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kelly anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.81) for the year.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $231.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE FUBO opened at $8.47 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 3.09. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $6.21 and a 1 year high of $43.28.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. State Street Corp lifted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in fuboTV by 121.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,667,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,860 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in fuboTV by 772.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,268,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,778 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in fuboTV by 42.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,006,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,037,000 after purchasing an additional 899,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in fuboTV during the second quarter valued at $26,797,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.
About fuboTV (Get Rating)
fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
