OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptimizeRx Corporation provides consumer and physician platforms to help patients better afford and comply with their medicines and healthcare products. It offers pharmaceutical and healthcare companies effective ways to expand patient awareness, access and adherence to their brands. The Company offers marketing and advertising solutions by connecting patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical manufacturers through its consumer Websites. OptimizeRx Corporation is based in Rochester, Michigan. “

OPRX has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded OptimizeRx from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on OptimizeRx from $67.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on OptimizeRx from $98.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

OPRX opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx has a twelve month low of $37.38 and a twelve month high of $99.18. The firm has a market cap of $768.37 million, a P/E ratio of 480.50 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.41.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.13. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OptimizeRx will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other OptimizeRx news, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total transaction of $726,533.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total value of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,797 shares of company stock worth $3,371,016. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in OptimizeRx by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,668,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,669 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 12.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 774,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 86,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 594,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after acquiring an additional 279,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $50,371,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in OptimizeRx by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 560,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,782,000 after purchasing an additional 49,500 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

