Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,263 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.76% of Oramed Pharmaceuticals worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,702,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,433,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,508,000 after acquiring an additional 164,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

ORMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Aegis lifted their price target on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up from $17.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of ORMP stock opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $379.01 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its 200-day moving average is $17.48. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.98 and a 1 year high of $31.54.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.70 million. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 24.20% and a negative net margin of 908.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses on the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

