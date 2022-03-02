Orbit Chain Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORC)

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. One Orbit Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000696 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Orbit Chain has traded up 16.1% against the US dollar. Orbit Chain has a market cap of $176.79 million and $858,820.00 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Orbit Chain Profile

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 982,474,647 coins and its circulating supply is 585,198,076 coins. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Orbit Chain is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

