Ormat Technologies, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.30 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:ORA)

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ormat Technologies in a note issued to investors on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ormat Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.20.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 64.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 800.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.