Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 283.3% from the January 31st total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 975,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORPH. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Orphazyme A/S by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 163,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Orphazyme A/S by 590.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 177,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 151,434 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Orphazyme A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Orphazyme A/S by 167.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 20,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORPH opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.17. Orphazyme A/S has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $77.77.

Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.

