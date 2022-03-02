Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.36

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.36 and traded as high as C$0.50. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.49, with a volume of 51,696 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$65.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.60.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$31.76 million for the quarter.

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of precious and base metal deposits. The company owns and operates the gold, copper, and silver El Valle Mine and CarlÃ©s Mine in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt in northern Spain. It also owns gold and copper concessions in the Don Mario Mine located in Don Mario district in southeastern Bolivia.

