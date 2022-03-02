Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 3.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251,806 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834,683 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,573.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,096,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,126 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,064,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 36.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,696,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,994,000 after purchasing an additional 984,383 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. DZ Bank cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.19.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.71. The company had a trading volume of 160,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935,198. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.32 and a 52-week high of $177.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.42% and a net margin of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.32%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

