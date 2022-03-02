Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI) Earns Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners restated their buy rating on shares of Osiris Acquisition (TSE:OSI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$2.20 target price on the stock.
