Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) Shares Up 0.9%

Shares of Osisko Development Corp. (CVE:ODV – Get Rating) shot up 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.53 and last traded at C$4.44. 47,043 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 115,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.40.

ODV has been the topic of several research reports. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$8.00 price target on Osisko Development and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of C$591.42 million and a PE ratio of -7.47.

