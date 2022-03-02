Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTIC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.17 and a current ratio of 9.17. The firm has a market cap of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.72. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.13.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 72.42% and a negative net margin of 20,278.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Otonomy will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIC. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Otonomy by 229.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 10,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otonomy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Otonomy by 88.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 11,084 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Lynx1 Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Otonomy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 61.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otonomy (Get Rating)

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

