Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $58.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $46.59. Ovintiv shares last traded at $47.19, with a volume of 89,004 shares trading hands.

OVV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.48.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JB Investments Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 7,458,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,366,000 after buying an additional 625,214 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000,000 after buying an additional 157,323 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,756,000 after buying an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,710,000 after buying an additional 1,649,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,831,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after buying an additional 621,618 shares during the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.76 and a beta of 3.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently -24.67%.

Ovintiv Company Profile (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.