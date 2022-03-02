P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $64.48

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $68.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.

Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 100.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 742,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 682,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,708,000 after acquiring an additional 338,402 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 287,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,950,000 after acquiring an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 286.0% during the fourth quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 81,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after acquiring an additional 60,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services during the third quarter worth about $1,968,000. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.

