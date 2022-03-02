P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Gap Up to $64.48

Shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $64.48, but opened at $68.22. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $68.22, with a volume of 2 shares changing hands.
Separately, Stephens started coverage on shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $758.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.
P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)
P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services. It offers dedicated, dry van, expedited, international, and logistics solutions. Its freight consists of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units and general retail store merchandise.
