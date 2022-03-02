Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX) Trading Down 0.1%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) shares fell 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.85 and last traded at $21.85. 243 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.87.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (January) ETF (BATS:PSCX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

