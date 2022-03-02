Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ) Shares Up 0.8%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.76 and last traded at $20.76. 106 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.58.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (July) ETF (BATS:PSCJ – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 35,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,000.

