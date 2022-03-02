Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Down 0.7%

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.96.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth about $398,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,001,000.

