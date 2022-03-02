Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COWZ. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of BATS:COWZ opened at $47.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08.

