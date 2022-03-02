Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $94.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $97.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacira BioSciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Pacira BioSciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $67.67 on Friday. Pacira BioSciences has a one year low of $45.05 and a one year high of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.56 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pacira BioSciences news, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $65,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,495. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Paulson & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 1,705,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,626,000 after buying an additional 446,081 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,386.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 318,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after buying an additional 297,382 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,355,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,714,000 after buying an additional 267,433 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,477,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1,274.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 205,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,357,000 after buying an additional 190,381 shares during the period.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.