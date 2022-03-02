Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bremer Bank National Association

Bremer Bank National Association reduced its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 48 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4,066.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,602,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PANW traded up $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $578.38. The company had a trading volume of 25,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,414. The company has a market cap of $56.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.68 and a beta of 1.36. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.56 and a 52 week high of $598.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $521.60 and its 200 day moving average is $501.98.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total transaction of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $645.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.34.

Palo Alto Networks Profile (Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.