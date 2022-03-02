Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Lowered to C$41.00 at National Bankshares

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAAS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pan American Silver in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$29.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Pan American Silver to a “hold” rating and set a C$25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Shares of PAAS opened at C$32.82 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$26.52 and a 52-week high of C$43.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.91 billion and a PE ratio of 21.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$29.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$31.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In related news, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.61, for a total transaction of C$61,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$285,805.57. Insiders have sold a total of 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $154,030 over the last 90 days.

Pan American Silver Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.