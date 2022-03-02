Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $7.78. Partner Communications shares last traded at $7.70, with a volume of 3,190 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have commented on PTNR shares. TheStreet raised Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.04.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Partner Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after acquiring an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

About Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

