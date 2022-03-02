Patrick E. Bowe Sells 24,375 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ANDE opened at $44.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $46.00.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Andersons by 29.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Andersons by 15.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens raised shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

