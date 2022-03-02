Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33 on March 21st

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Monday, March 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th.

Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $11.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Shares of PATK opened at $69.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.15. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $98.83.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total value of $856,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Patrick Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $281,631,000 after acquiring an additional 123,491 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,163,000 after acquiring an additional 42,268 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 275.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 194,068 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,660,000 after acquiring an additional 142,443 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 143,962 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after acquiring an additional 17,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,403 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

