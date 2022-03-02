Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 885 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,779,000 after purchasing an additional 304,590 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,816,000 after purchasing an additional 62,125 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 2.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,069,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,121,000 after purchasing an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 77.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 17,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth $7,763,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $26.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average of $24.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. H&R Block had a net margin of 22.84% and a negative return on equity of 665.97%. The company had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

