Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires Shares of 1,100 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 42,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period.

OLLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.33. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $383.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

